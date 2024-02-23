SBU identifies and serves suspicion notice to fsb colonel who tortured people in Vovchansk during occupation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41614 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162718 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96496 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337304 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276097 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204844 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372585 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 162653 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337220 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233540 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28521 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42229 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35245 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99530 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106157 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

SBU identifies and serves suspicion notice to fsb colonel who tortured people in Vovchansk during occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22401 views

The SBU has identified an fsb colonel who tortured people during the occupation of Kharkiv region and protected looters who smuggled stolen goods to russia.

SBU identifies and serves suspicion notice to fsb colonel who tortured people in Vovchansk during occupation

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to an fsb colonel who tortured people and "covered" looters during the occupation of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Security Service has reportedly identified a russian fsb officer involved in war crimes against civilians during the occupation of Kharkiv region. It was colonel maksym zhyvylo, an officer of the 9th directorate of the operational information department of the 5th service of the fsb central office.

The report notes that at the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion, he was appointed the head of a group that was engaged in suppressing the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied part of the region.

While in the then-occupied Chuhuiv district, the fsb unit led by the defendant tracked down and abducted Ukrainian patriots. It has been documented that in April 2022, the racists grabbed a local resident in the middle of the street, tied him up and took him to a russian torture chamber

- the statement said.

There, the man was tortured, and zhyvylo personally participated in these actions, trying to force the victim to cooperate.

Also, according to the SBU, zhyvylo fully controlled the transportation of goods through the occupation checkpoints in the direction of russia and agreed on such "flights" in writing. On his instructions, the invaders transported more than 20 trucks with looted property of local residents to russia. These were mostly stolen premium cars, boats, ATVs and agricultural machinery. For each truck, the fsb official received different amounts of cash from the looters.

SBU investigators have served zhyvyl a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion20.02.24, 17:10 • 23483 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Chuhuiv
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87