What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
SBU detains "businessmen" who wanted to steal over UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed a group of entrepreneurs who tried to steal UAH 1.3 billion from the state through fraudulent VAT refunds and tax privileges.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained "entrepreneurs" who tried to steal more than UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that by illegally using the benefits, the criminals received millions of dollars in income through tax evasion and unjustified VAT refunds from the state budget.

Persons with disabilities were formally employed at these enterprises to receive tax benefits, but they were not involved in any activities. 

SBU: Odesa region judge allowed tax evaders to go abroad for bribes09.01.24, 16:15 • 31420 views

Operatives of the Criminal Police of the National Police of Ukraine jointly with the SBU Main Investigation Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office shut down 15 companies. 

During 2021-2023, the suspects used this scheme to unjustifiably receive VAT refunds from the state budget in the amount of UAH 200 million. At the same time, a total of UAH 1.3 billion was claimed for refund. 

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 364 (Abuse of power or official position that caused grave consequences), Part 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organized group or in a particularly large scale) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the National Police summarized.

Addendum

According to the SBU, during 24 searches at the defendants' residences and workplaces, the suspects were seized:

  • cell phones and computers with evidence of illegal activity;
  • documents and draft records confirming attempts to illegally refund VAT.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the main suspect and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Environmental damage worth UAH 145 million: illegal felling of trees exposed in National Park in Odesa region10.01.24, 13:47 • 32214 views

Recall

In Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who, for several thousand dollars, "helped" men of military age to obtain the status of unfit for military service. 

They wanted to "launder" more than a billion hryvnias: 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

