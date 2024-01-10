SBU detains "businessmen" who wanted to steal over UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained "entrepreneurs" who tried to steal more than UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The agency explained that by illegally using the benefits, the criminals received millions of dollars in income through tax evasion and unjustified VAT refunds from the state budget.

Persons with disabilities were formally employed at these enterprises to receive tax benefits, but they were not involved in any activities.

Operatives of the Criminal Police of the National Police of Ukraine jointly with the SBU Main Investigation Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office shut down 15 companies.

During 2021-2023, the suspects used this scheme to unjustifiably receive VAT refunds from the state budget in the amount of UAH 200 million. At the same time, a total of UAH 1.3 billion was claimed for refund.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 364 (Abuse of power or official position that caused grave consequences), Part 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organized group or in a particularly large scale) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the National Police summarized.

According to the SBU, during 24 searches at the defendants' residences and workplaces, the suspects were seized:

cell phones and computers with evidence of illegal activity;

documents and draft records confirming attempts to illegally refund VAT.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the main suspect and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

