Environmental damage worth UAH 145 million: illegal felling of trees exposed in National Park in Odesa region

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", who organized illegal felling of trees in the territory of the National Nature Park in Odesa region The official, ignoring legal requirements, illegally issued felling tickets to his subordinates to cut down trees under the guise of sanitary rehabilitation of the forest - the SBI said in a statement.

Details

As noted, during 2022-2023, more than 1,500 oaks, ash trees, and acacias were illegally cut down on the territory of more than 200 hectares of the park's nature reserve fund.

Based on the results of the examinations, it was established that the official's "activities" caused damage to the state in excess of UAH 145 million.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of power (Part 3 Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The issue of seizure of the official's property to ensure compensation for damages caused to the state is being resolved.

