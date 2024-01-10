ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Environmental damage worth UAH 145 million: illegal felling of trees exposed in National Park in Odesa region

Environmental damage worth UAH 145 million: illegal felling of trees exposed in National Park in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32211 views

Illegal felling of trees organized by a Ukrainian forestry official caused environmental damage worth UAH 145 million. The official faces up to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office to the head of one of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". He organized the illegal felling of trees in the National Nature Park in Odesa region, which caused environmental damage worth UAH 145 million. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation. 

 SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", who organized illegal felling of trees in the territory of the National Nature Park in Odesa region The official, ignoring legal requirements, illegally issued felling tickets to his subordinates to cut down trees under the guise of sanitary rehabilitation of the forest

- the SBI said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, during 2022-2023, more than 1,500 oaks, ash trees, and acacias were illegally cut down on the territory of more than 200 hectares of the park's nature reserve fund.

Based on the results of the examinations, it was established that the official's "activities" caused damage to the state in excess of UAH 145 million.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of power (Part 3 Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

 The issue of seizure of the official's property to ensure compensation for damages caused to the state is being resolved.

Kyiv serves notice of suspicion to man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of the capital10.01.24, 13:19 • 56409 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

