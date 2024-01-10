Kyiv serves notice of suspicion to man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of the capital

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 82227 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109939 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282435 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178196 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106263 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83221 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35130 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 57587 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42493 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 82227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260525 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42493 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139450 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106570 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122686 views
Kyiv serves notice of suspicion to man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56407 views

The man faces a fine of two hundred to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes or imprisonment for up to five years.

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a 35-year-old man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of Kyiv last year. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The incident happened in December last year. Back then, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a video of a man desecrating a monument temporarily installed to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square.

Operatives of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department together with criminal analysis analysts identified and detained the offender. It was a 35-year-old resident of Kyiv region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, investigators served the defendant a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds

- the agency summarized.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing and fled

The National Police emphasized that the man faces a fine of two hundred to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes, or restraint of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to three years with or without deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of the capital. A video was posted on the Internet showing the man relieving himself on a monument temporarily installed to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

