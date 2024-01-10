Kyiv serves notice of suspicion to man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of the capital

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a 35-year-old man who desecrated Hanukkah in the center of Kyiv last year. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The incident happened in December last year. Back then, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a video of a man desecrating a monument temporarily installed to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square.

Operatives of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department together with criminal analysis analysts identified and detained the offender. It was a 35-year-old resident of Kyiv region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, investigators served the defendant a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds - the agency summarized.

The National Police emphasized that the man faces a fine of two hundred to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes, or restraint of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to three years with or without deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

