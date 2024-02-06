ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

SBI to investigate illegal surveillance of Bihus.info editorial board - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22799 views

Investigators were instructed to investigate the illegal installation of video surveillance equipment in one of the complexes in Kyiv region in order to protect the rights of journalists.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation received an instruction from the Prosecutor General to conduct a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated at the request of a representative of the Bihus.info journalistic editorial office regarding the illegal installation and use of special technical means of covertly obtaining information in a suburban complex in the Kyiv region (Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that since law enforcement officers are likely to be involved in the commission of the said criminal offense, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Freedom of speech is an integral part of a democratic society and a fundamental principle of the rule of law. Violations of the rights of journalists are unacceptable and are subject to careful consideration and appropriate response

- Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

It is noted that prosecutors have an obligation to guarantee the protection of journalists from any form of pressure and harassment, and journalists should receive information about this work. To this end, the Office of the Prosecutor General has a "platform for the protection of journalists' rights".

SBU Head calls actions of SBU officers against Bihus.Info journalists unacceptable06.02.24, 14:32 • 31298 views

In addition, it is noted that a special unit in the Office of the Prosecutor General is constantly working to examine all violations against journalists and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect their rights and interests. In accordance with the signed Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Office of the Prosecutor General and media and human rights organizations, working meetings are held with media representatives to thoroughly review all such cases and take the necessary measures to ensure a fair investigation and punishment of the perpetrators.

Prosecutors met with journalists in January 2024, and the next meeting will be held in the near future.

Bihus.Info journalists claim to have been under surveillance during the preparation of the investigation into wiretapping by the SBU06.02.24, 12:38 • 21303 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising