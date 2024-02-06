Bihus.Info journalists claim to have been under surveillance during the preparation of the investigation into wiretapping by the SBU

Bihus.Info journalists claim that they were under surveillance while preparing a story about the wiretapping of the team by the Security Service of Ukraine. This was stated by Alisa Yurchenko, editor and journalist of the Bihus.Info project, on the air of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

We kept noticing spies under the office. That is, typical tramps who walked around the office building. When we asked them what they were doing there, they couldn't clearly answer the question of why they were lost and just wound up running circles around the office. Again, cars with fake license plates, all this went on. Before it was clear that we were definitely going to release this material, there was an active - Yurchenko said.

Commenting on the facts of surveillance of the editorial office established during the investigation, she says that this is a huge violation of human rights and interference with privacy and pressure on the editorial office. However, the team cannot say who exactly is the customer of this case.

Recall

On February 5, Bihus.Info reportedthat its journalists had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the editorial staff. The cameras were filming the team's vacation in a hotel complex in the Kyiv region at the end of December 2023. According to a journalistic investigation, these were employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. Later, Roman Semenchenko, head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood , was fired for surveillance of the editorial office.

A special operation involving 30 people: Bihus.Info team reports new details of surveillance of journalists