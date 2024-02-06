Bihus.Info journalists claim to have been under surveillance during the preparation of the investigation into wiretapping by the SBU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 23682 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109540 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116991 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159502 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261529 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175986 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232788 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73296 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73031 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 52879 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 28095 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 64715 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261529 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218384 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230302 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109540 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86483 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115353 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116142 views
Bihus.Info journalists claim to have been under surveillance during the preparation of the investigation into wiretapping by the SBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21301 views

The surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists continued while they were preparing a story about how the secret service wiretapped the editorial office.

Bihus.Info journalists claim that they were under surveillance while preparing a story about the wiretapping of the team by the Security Service of Ukraine. This was stated by Alisa Yurchenko, editor and journalist of the Bihus.Info project, on the air of Radio LibertyUNN reports.

We kept noticing spies under the office. That is, typical tramps who walked around the office building. When we asked them what they were doing there, they couldn't clearly answer the question of why they were lost and just wound up running circles around the office. Again, cars with fake license plates, all this went on. Before it was clear that we were definitely going to release this material, there was an active

- Yurchenko said.

Commenting on the facts of surveillance of the editorial office established during the investigation, she says that this is a huge violation of human rights and interference with privacy and pressure on the editorial office. However, the team cannot say who exactly is the customer of this case.

Recall

On February 5, Bihus.Info reportedthat its journalists had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the editorial staff. The cameras were filming the team's vacation in a hotel complex in the Kyiv region at the end of December 2023. According to a journalistic investigation, these were employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. Later, Roman Semenchenko, head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood , was fired for surveillance of the editorial office.

A special operation involving 30 people: Bihus.Info team reports new details of surveillance of journalists19.01.24, 15:58 • 26504 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

