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Saudi Arabia resumes operations at its main airport despite Houthi threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Riyadh Airport partially resumed operations after an attack that killed 13 people. The Houthis are threatening further strikes.

Saudi Arabia resumes operations at its main airport despite Houthi threats

Saudi Arabia partially resumed operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 25, after it was closed following a Houthi attack. The militants have already threatened new strikes. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The airport had been out of operation since October 10 following an attack that killed 13 people. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two terminals for domestic and international flights have now resumed operations. However, according to Flightradar24, air traffic remains limited.

Houthis threaten new attacks

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the airport remains a "military target" and urged passengers and airlines to avoid it.

Meanwhile, on October 25, Saudi air defenses intercepted a new wave of missiles and drones. Two people were injured and homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of debris from the downed missiles falling.

According to the Saudi coalition, the Houthis carried out 20 attacks on the airport between October 1 and 11 alone.

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Stepan Haftko

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