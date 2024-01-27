S-400 in moscow: guerrillas found out the coordinates of the air defense system in the russian capital

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102513 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112993 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143218 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139873 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177510 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178278 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167291 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42061 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74517 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34563 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45006 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64704 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102513 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262119 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143218 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107332 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123409 views
S-400 in moscow: guerrillas found out the coordinates of the air defense system in the russian capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100979 views

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance near Moscow and discovered S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations deployed near the Belokamyana metro station.

Ukrainian partisans have discovered the deployment of S-400 air defense systems and various enemy radar stations in moscow. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that S-400 and radar stations are located near the Belokamyana metro station in the Bogorodsky district of Moscow. This area is protected by a high fence, and security guards are on duty around the perimeter.

Previously, this territory was intended for the deployment of an air defense division. the russian Ministry of Defense took the land from the training and sports organization

- ATES summarized.

Russian military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in military units of the occupied Crimea19.01.24, 23:32 • 101279 views

The guerrillas noted that due to the constant threat of attacks on Moscow's military facilities, the Rashists are forced to look for new locations for their air defense and radar.

Ukrainian partisans conducted an external reconnaissance of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region, where they produce missiles and systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ateshAtesh
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system

