Ukrainian partisans have discovered the deployment of S-400 air defense systems and various enemy radar stations in moscow. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that S-400 and radar stations are located near the Belokamyana metro station in the Bogorodsky district of Moscow. This area is protected by a high fence, and security guards are on duty around the perimeter.

Previously, this territory was intended for the deployment of an air defense division. the russian Ministry of Defense took the land from the training and sports organization - ATES summarized.

Russian military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in military units of the occupied Crimea

AddendumAddendum

The guerrillas noted that due to the constant threat of attacks on Moscow's military facilities, the Rashists are forced to look for new locations for their air defense and radar.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans conducted an external reconnaissance of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region, where they produce missiles and systems.