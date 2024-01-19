Russian military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in military units of the occupied Crimea

Russia's military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in Crimean military units, UNN reports.

According to ATES, the occupiers are conducting counterintelligence activities in a number of military units in Crimea. The FSB pays considerable attention to the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol.

"...smartphones were seized from all military contractors. Special equipment and software are being used to check messages. The 2 sergeants who refused to provide their phones for checking were escorted to the brig," the statement said.

ATES assures that the occupiers failed to detect their agents.

