Guerrillas record the overturning of the Onyx supersonic missile carrier in occupied Crimea

ATES guerrillas recorded the overturning of the Onyx supersonic missile carrier in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports .

"While conducting reconnaissance activities in Sevastopol, our agent managed to record the transfer of two SPU 340P self-propelled launchers, also known as the Bastion-P coastal missile system," ATES reports.

According to the guerrillas, the missile system is used to destroy surface ships of various classes and types, as well as ground targets in the face of electronic countermeasures. In addition, the Bastion-P is one of the main carriers of Oniks supersonic missiles.

"We managed to find out that the systems belong to the 15th separate coastal missile brigade (military unit 80365). The agent traced the routes of movement and the final destination of the missile system. The information was passed to the JFO. We are waiting for the results," ATES added.