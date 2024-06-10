Russia's strike on Kharkiv: RMA showed the consequences and assured that there are no more people under the rubble

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, and also said that there are no more people under the rubble, reports UNN.

"Kharkiv. Another act of Russian terror in broad daylight. Eight civilians were injured. Thank you to the rescuers who released the man from the rubble of the house for more than an hour. According to our data, there are no more people under the rubble," Sinegubov said.

Recall

According to Terekhov, Kharkiv was hit by three Kabami. One of the hits fell on a garage cooperative, there was a fire and there is information about at least two injured.

Subsequently, it became known that the number of victims as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 6. In addition, there may be people under the rubble of one of the private houses.