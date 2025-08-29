"Novatek" of the Russian Federation partially resumed operations after a drone attack on the complex in Ust-Luga - Reuters

The Russian company Novatek has partially resumed gas condensate processing at its complex in the port of Ust-Luga after a fire caused by a drone attack last weekend, market sources report. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters informants, one of the complex's three units was launched at full capacity on August 26. The Ust-Luga complex includes three processing units, each with a capacity of 3 million tons per year, and produces light and heavy oil, jet fuel, fuel oil, and gas oil from gas condensate.

The fire, which occurred early in the morning on August 24, completely stopped the complex's operations, including export fuel loading. According to sources, repairs to the other two units could take several months, potentially affecting the company's export supplies.

According to Novatek, the complex processed 4.2 million tons of gas condensate in the first six months of 2025. Resuming operations of at least part of the complex will allow the company to gradually return to its production rhythm.

Recall

Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian oil refineries could lead to a gasoline shortage across Russia, causing inflation to rise. The Kuibyshev and Afipsky refineries, which are key to the Russian military industry, were hit.