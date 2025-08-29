$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
12:17 PM • 7634 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
08:48 AM • 13099 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 30204 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28791 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43927 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66404 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62469 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 146816 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 72269 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 26634 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 21771 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 5366 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 6952 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 9320 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 2484 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 2858 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 4666 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
12:17 PM • 7644 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 43929 views
"Novatek" of the Russian Federation partially resumed operations after a drone attack on the complex in Ust-Luga - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Russian company "Novatek" has partially resumed gas condensate processing at the Ust-Luga complex after a fire. One of the three blocks has been launched at full capacity, while repairs to the others will take several months.

"Novatek" of the Russian Federation partially resumed operations after a drone attack on the complex in Ust-Luga - Reuters

The Russian company Novatek has partially resumed gas condensate processing at its complex in the port of Ust-Luga after a fire caused by a drone attack last weekend, market sources report. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters informants, one of the complex's three units was launched at full capacity on August 26. The Ust-Luga complex includes three processing units, each with a capacity of 3 million tons per year, and produces light and heavy oil, jet fuel, fuel oil, and gas oil from gas condensate.

The fire, which occurred early in the morning on August 24, completely stopped the complex's operations, including export fuel loading. According to sources, repairs to the other two units could take several months, potentially affecting the company's export supplies.

According to Novatek, the complex processed 4.2 million tons of gas condensate in the first six months of 2025. Resuming operations of at least part of the complex will allow the company to gradually return to its production rhythm.

Recall

Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian oil refineries could lead to a gasoline shortage across Russia, causing inflation to rise. The Kuibyshev and Afipsky refineries, which are key to the Russian military industry, were hit.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World