Russia's drone attacks in Kherson region continue: three injured in Beryslav and Kherson

Three people were injured in Kherson and Beryslav as a result of attacks by Russian troops with drones, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the RMA reported that a 48-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. He sustained an explosive injury, a broken shoulder blade, and injuries to his head, back, arms, and legs. The man was hospitalized.

In addition, according to the RMA, two residents of Beryslav were injured in an attack by Russian drones. A 57-year-old woman was hit around ten in the morning. She suffered an explosive injury, brain contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her head and neck. She is in a serious condition. A 53-year-old man was injured when a drone dropped explosives. He received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Currently, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

