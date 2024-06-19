$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Russia's attack on Lviv: the mayor spoke about the condition of the victims and material damage

Kyiv • UNN

 14648 views

One victim is hospitalized with fractures and shrapnel wounds after Russia's attack on Lviv damaged the building of a research institute, causing more than UAH 20 million in damage.

Russia's attack on Lviv: the mayor spoke about the condition of the victims and material damage

As a result of Russia's attack on Lviv, one of the victims is in the hospital with fractures and shrapnel wounds. As for the material damage caused by the destruction, it amounts to more than UAH 20 million. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

Now the victim is in the hospital, he has fractures and many shrapnel wounds. There are positive prognoses, but his condition is difficult. Another man also suffered cut wounds. In general, there is a lot of destruction. The office building of the research institute, which is subordinated to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, was actually destroyed. The damage there is very large, according to preliminary estimates, it is more than 20 million hryvnias 

- Sadovyi said.

He said that the building where the people working on the lights were located was also damaged, and private houses were damaged.

"We are already starting to pay compensation to people. We will pay up to UAH 12,000 for each destroyed window and up to UAH 18,000 for a door. We will also give two private companies that suffered serious losses UAH 500,000 each in the form of a certificate," he added.

The debris of an enemy drone damaged the administrative building of a research institute in Lviv, causing damage over an area of about 800 square meters.

Iryna Kolesnik

