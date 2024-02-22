Russians wound three more residents of Donetsk region overnight

In Donetsk region on February 21, three civilians were wounded by Russian occupants' strikes, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 21, Russians wounded 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Dobropillya and 1 in Memryk. - Filashkin wrote on social media.

In addition, according to Filashkin, they managed to establish information about people who had been victims of Russian shelling earlier: 2 killed in Avdiivka and 3 wounded in Kramatorsk.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1870 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4593 others have been wounded.

Addendum

On the night of February 21, the Russian army attacked two places of compact residence of IDPs in Dobropillya, Donetsk region. Two people were injured in the attack.