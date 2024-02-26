russians want to stir up interethnic conflict between Ukrainians and Hungarians - Center for Countering Disinformation

In an attempt to incite ethnic conflict in Ukraine, russians have begun threatening Ukrainian ethnic Hungarians on behalf of alleged nationalists. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the phone numbers of Ukrainian ethnic Hungarians began to receive messages in Hungarian calling for them to "get out of Ukraine.

The messages are allegedly from "Ukrainian nationalists," but from accounts with mobile operator codes from Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kyrgyzstan.

Such messages are yet another russian IPSO aimed at creating the appearance of threats against Hungarians in Ukraine by "Ukrainian nationalists" to provoke ethnic hatred between Ukrainians and Hungarians. - the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

Addendum

The CPJ emphasizes that Russians are trying to split Ukrainian society with such fakes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation urges you to block the contact from which the SMS was sent and contact the Cyber Police if you receive such messages.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russian propagandists have spread a fake screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine on the social network about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree demanding that Western countries deport Ukrainian men living there.