In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41467 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96197 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239396 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253515 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159615 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372580 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians want to stir up interethnic conflict between Ukrainians and Hungarians - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 28693 views

russian propagandists attempted to inflame the conflict between Ukrainians and Hungarians by sending threatening messages to Ukrainian Hungarians, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian nationalists.

russians want to stir up interethnic conflict between Ukrainians and Hungarians - Center for Countering Disinformation

In an attempt to incite ethnic conflict in Ukraine, russians have begun threatening Ukrainian ethnic Hungarians on behalf of alleged nationalists. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the phone numbers of Ukrainian ethnic Hungarians began to receive messages in Hungarian calling for them to "get out of Ukraine.

The messages are allegedly from "Ukrainian nationalists," but from accounts with mobile operator codes from Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kyrgyzstan.

Such messages are yet another russian IPSO aimed at creating the appearance of threats against Hungarians in Ukraine by "Ukrainian nationalists" to provoke ethnic hatred between Ukrainians and Hungarians.

- the Center for Countering Disinformation said. 

Russian propagandists spread fake news about "trafficking in organs of Ukrainian military"23.02.24, 16:37 • 19298 views

Addendum

The CPJ emphasizes that Russians are trying to split Ukrainian society with such fakes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation urges you to block the contact from which the SMS was sent and contact the Cyber Police if you receive such messages.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russian propagandists have spread a fake screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine on the social network about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree demanding that Western countries deport Ukrainian men living there.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kyrgyzstan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
