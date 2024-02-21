Russians struck twice in Orikhiv, damaged buildings - Fedorov

Russians launched eight strikes in Zaporizhzhia region. Two of the strikes were in Orikhiv, where a non-residential building in the city center was hit. Another six were in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"At 19:30, it made two air strikes on Orikhiv. One hit a non-residential building in the city center, which started a fire. It damaged other buildings located nearby," said Fedorov.

He added that about 6 airstrikes were carried out in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. Information about the victims is currently being established.

