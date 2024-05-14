Russians struck several times in Kharkiv: they hit a residential high-rise in the center

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv several times today, including a residential high-rise in the city center. As of 16:30, no casualties have been reported. UNN reports this with reference to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov and the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

"We know about a strike on a residential high-rise in the city center," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the JFO, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy struck several times, including residential buildings in the central part of Kharkiv.

"According to medical information, there are no reports of casualties at the moment. There are hits near residential buildings," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Explosions in Kharkiv: occupants hit a residential area