Russians strike on the outskirts of Kupyansk, a volunteer is wounded - RMA

Occupants attacked the outskirts of Kupyansk. According to preliminary information, the enemy used an unexploded ordnance. A 55-year-old volunteer was injured in the strikes. The man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

