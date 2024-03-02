Russians strike on the outskirts of Kupyansk, a volunteer is wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The 55-year-old volunteer was wounded by shrapnel from an enemy strike, allegedly by a KAB on the outskirts of Kupyansk.
A 55-year-old volunteer was wounded by shrapnel as a result of an attack by Russian troops, previously reported to be KAB, on the outskirts of Kupyansk, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked the outskirts of Kupyansk. According to preliminary information, the enemy used an unexploded ordnance. A 55-year-old volunteer was injured in the strikes. The man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized
