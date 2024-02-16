Russians shelled Sumy region for six hours: a civilian was killed

For six hours, Russian troops shelled the Velykopysarivska territorial community of Okhtyrka district in Sumy region. A civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 16, 2024, for 6 hours, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Velykopysarivska territorial community of Okhtyrka district.

As a result of the enemy attack, a civilian was killed, at least 7 private houses and 2 vehicles were damaged

Under the procedural supervision of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the department summarized.

