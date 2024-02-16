Russians shelled Sumy region for six hours: a civilian was killed
Kyiv • UNN
A civilian was killed as a result of a six-hour-long shelling by Russian troops of the Velykopysarivska territorial community of Okhtyrka district, Sumy region.
For six hours, Russian troops shelled the Velykopysarivska territorial community of Okhtyrka district in Sumy region. A civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on February 16, 2024, for 6 hours, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Velykopysarivska territorial community of Okhtyrka district.
As a result of the enemy attack, a civilian was killed, at least 7 private houses and 2 vehicles were damaged
Under the procedural supervision of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
