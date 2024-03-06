Russians shelled Nikopol: a fire broke out, one person was injured

Today, on March 6, Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of an enemy strike , a residential building caught fire, and one person was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol once again. The occupiers were shooting at civilians. A woman born in 1948 was injured as a result of the shelling. - the SES said in a statement.

As noted, the victim refused hospitalization.

According to the State Emergency Service, a residential building caught fire as a result of the enemy strike, setting the roof and ceiling on fire. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region yesterday. At night, an enemy drone was shot down over the Dniprovsky district.