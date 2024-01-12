Russians shelled Kherson: one dead

Today, January 12, Russian troops shelled Kherson. One woman was killed in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian army strikes at Kherson. Preliminary, a woman was killed - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

He also said that information on the consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.

One person was killed and three wounded in the shelling in Kherson region yesterday.