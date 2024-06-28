Russians sent thousands of illegal migrants to war in Ukraine - Center of National Resistance

Russians are actively recruiting illegal migrants for the war of aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The resistance explains that the occupiers are using social elements that are of little importance to Russia for the war in Ukraine in order to reduce social tension in Russian society

These (elements - ed.) are prisoners and migrants. According to official Moscow, they have managed to recruit 30,000 illegal immigrants in exchange for Russian citizenship, but most of them will not receive citizenship because they will be liquidated in Ukraine - summarized in the Resistance.

More than 100 thousand migrants from Central Asia were imported to the territories occupied by Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost 700 thousand Russians are taking part in the war against Ukraine.