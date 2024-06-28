$41.340.03
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3814 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7632 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13335 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34644 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36456 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians sent thousands of illegal migrants to war in Ukraine - Center of National Resistance

Kyiv

 • 18786 views

Russians are actively recruiting illegal migrants, including prisoners and migrants, to participate in the war against Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship.

Russians sent thousands of illegal migrants to war in Ukraine - Center of National Resistance

Russians are actively recruiting illegal migrants for the war of aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The resistance explains that the occupiers are using social elements that are of little importance to Russia for the war in Ukraine in order to reduce social tension in Russian society

These (elements - ed.) are prisoners and migrants. According to official Moscow, they have managed to recruit 30,000 illegal immigrants in exchange for Russian citizenship, but most of them will not receive citizenship because they will be liquidated in Ukraine

- summarized in the Resistance. 

More than 100 thousand migrants from Central Asia were imported to the territories occupied by Russia30.11.23, 01:40 • 34669 views

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost 700 thousand Russians are taking part in the war against Ukraine.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Central Asia
Ukraine
