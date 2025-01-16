Russians' plans to mobilize to the TOT of Ukraine thwarted - Resistance

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine intended to recruit 10,000 people from among the local residents for contract service in the army in 2024. However, the Kremlin failed to implement such plans. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in order to recruit residents of the areas of Ukraine temporarily controlled by the Russian occupiers into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the enemy, in violation of international law, is both campaigning for its ideological supporters and using methods of intimidation, accusing the locals of various "offenses.

Also, the occupiers traditionally assure that those mobilized to the Russian army will not be sent to the front line, but practice shows that this is not true.

The CNS states that even such methods did not help the Russians fulfill their plans for 2024 to recruit 10,000 "contractors" from among the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The situation in the TOT of the south (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions) was particularly catastrophic, where mobilization plans were disrupted by more than 50%, - said the Center.

