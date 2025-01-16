Russians' plans to mobilize to the TOT of Ukraine thwarted - Resistance

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129224 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117161 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125222 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113776 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116632 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114598 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28131 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 42945 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157998 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114598 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130405 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147973 views
Russians' plans to mobilize to the TOT of Ukraine thwarted - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31581 views

Russia failed to implement the plan to recruit 10,000 local residents for contract service in the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2024. In southern Ukraine, the plan failed by more than 50%.

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine intended to recruit 10,000 people from among the local residents for contract service in the army in 2024. However, the Kremlin failed to implement such plans. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in order to recruit residents of the areas of Ukraine temporarily controlled by the Russian occupiers into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the enemy, in violation of international law, is both campaigning for its ideological supporters and using methods of intimidation, accusing the locals of various "offenses.

Also, the occupiers traditionally assure that those mobilized to the Russian army will not be sent to the front line, but practice shows that this is not true.

The CNS states that even such methods did not help the Russians fulfill their plans for 2024 to recruit 10,000 "contractors" from among the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The situation in the TOT of the south (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions) was particularly catastrophic, where mobilization plans were disrupted by more than 50%,

- said the Center.

russian federation sends medical students from Yakutia to treat residents of Donetsk region's TOT - resistance14.01.25, 01:33 • 51280 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising