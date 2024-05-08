Russians launch missile strikes in Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting energy infrastructure facility, fire starts - RMA

On the night of May 8, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting an energy infrastructure facility, causing a fire that was quickly localized without casualties, but the extent of the damage is being assessed, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It was a turbulent morning for the whole of Ukraine. The enemy launched missile attacks in the Carpathian region. The target was an energy infrastructure facility. As a result, a fire broke out. Relevant services worked at the scene, and the fire was quickly localized. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The extent of the damage to the facility is under investigation - Onyshchuk wrote on Telegram.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who helps to overcome the consequences of enemy attacks - firefighters, power engineers, and defenders who protect our land and sky.

