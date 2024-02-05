Russians increased the intensity of shelling by almost a quarter: they attacked Ukraine more than 1500 times in a week - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Last week, the Russian military shelled Ukraine more than 1500 times. More than 570 settlements were attacked. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Last week, the intensity of enemy shelling increased by almost a quarter. The enemy attacked Ukraine over 1500 times - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Details

As noted, Russians shelled more than 570 settlements over the week. Most of them were in Zaporizhzhya region.

"As a result of Russian strikes over the past week, 12 people were killed and 60 people were wounded," the Interior Ministry said.

Zelenskyy: Russia sees Dnipropetrovs'k region as one of the main targets for terrorist attacks