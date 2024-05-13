Russians hit Selydove in Donetsk region with missiles: houses and an educational institution are damaged

On the night of May 13, Russian troops fired S-300 missiles at Selydove, Donetsk region, damaging houses and an educational institution. There were no casualties. This was reported on Monday by the Selydove city military administration, UNN reports.

"At night, on 13.05.2024, at about 01.20, Russian troops fired on the city of Selydove with S-300 missiles," the message on Telegram reads.

The shelling damaged multi-storey residential buildings and an educational institution.

No one was injured or killed.

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, on May 12, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Dubrov and Ivanivka. Another 2 people were wounded in the region over the day.

