Russian army attacked a village in Kherson region in the morning, an elderly man was wounded

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled the village of Inzhenerne in the morning, a 74-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian army attacked the village of Inzhenerne. A 74-year-old man who was on the street came under enemy fire. He received a shrapnel wound to his leg," the RMA said on Telegram.

As noted, the man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

russian shelling damages 4 houses and infrastructure in Kherson region