russian shelling damages 4 houses and infrastructure in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of enemy aggression, and critical infrastructure facilities and a cell tower were hit. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kherson region, the occupants attacked Sadove, Stanislav, Antonivka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Mykhailivka, Lvov, Olhyne and the city of Kherson over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Vysokopilska community.

Thus, according to the information, the enemy forces hit residential areas of the region's settlements. The strike damaged 4 private houses and hit critical infrastructure and a cell tower.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

