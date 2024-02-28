Russians hit Pokrovsk with missiles at night: university and school destroyed

On the night of February 28, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with four missiles, causing destruction. Last night, Russians shelled 9 settlements in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Today after midnight, the enemy fired four rockets at Pokrovsk. No casualties have been reported so far - the police said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, a university, a school, 10 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, a post office, 2 administrative buildings, a house of culture and a heating main were destroyed.

Addendum

Russian troops attacked the region 1561 times yesterday, civilians - 11 times. The Russian army shelled the town of Hirnyk, the villages of Ostre, Kurakhivka, Ocheretyno, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ostrovske, Predtechine, and Rubizhne.

According to the police, 21 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile strikes, including 14 residential buildings, 2 granaries, outbuildings, and cars.

The Russian army dropped two KAB-250 guided bombs on Ostrovske, a destroyed grain storage facility.

Occupants shelled Hirnyk with artillery, killing a man and injuring 5 other civilians. A private house and two cars were damaged.

Russian attackers hit Kleban-Byk with "Smerch" missiles, damaging 11 private houses.

The enemy struck 234 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and one wounded