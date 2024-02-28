$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 41100 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 160494 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95371 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 334570 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253441 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159545 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372558 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians hit Pokrovsk with missiles at night: university and school destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 23188 views

At night, Russians launched a rocket attack on Pokrovsk, destroying a university, a school, 10 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, a post office, 2 administrative buildings and a house of culture.

Russians hit Pokrovsk with missiles at night: university and school destroyed

 On the night of February 28, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with four missiles, causing destruction. Last night, Russians shelled 9 settlements in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Today after midnight, the enemy fired four rockets at Pokrovsk.  No casualties have been reported so far

- the police said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, a university, a school, 10 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, a post office, 2 administrative buildings, a house of culture and a heating main were destroyed.

Addendum

Russian troops attacked the region 1561 times yesterday, civilians - 11 times.    The Russian army shelled the town of Hirnyk, the villages of Ostre, Kurakhivka, Ocheretyno, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ostrovske, Predtechine, and Rubizhne. 

According to the police, 21 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile strikes, including 14 residential buildings, 2 granaries, outbuildings, and cars.

The Russian army dropped two KAB-250 guided bombs on Ostrovske, a destroyed grain storage facility.

Occupants shelled Hirnyk with artillery, killing a man and injuring 5 other civilians. A private house and two cars were damaged.

Russian attackers hit Kleban-Byk with "Smerch" missiles, damaging 11 private houses. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
BM-30 Smerch
Rubizhne
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
