russians have no success in the Liptsy area in Kharkiv region

Fighting continues in the northern part of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. Defense forces continue to hold the city. russians are not successful in the area of Liptsy. This was reported by the deputy head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Roman Semenukha during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The enemy is currently conducting assault operations, and they are not stopping. Combat actions continue in the northern part of Vovchansk. Our Defense Forces are putting up a good fight and continue to hold the city - Semenukha said.

According to him, the fighting in the Vovchansk sector does not stop.

The enemy is focusing its assault actions in the direction of Hlyboke to Liptsy, a little to the right, and in three directions near the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is not successful in the area of Liptsy, and fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk - Semenukha said.

Addendum

Defense Ministry spokesman Dmitry Lazutkin said that some russian infantry groups did indeed enter Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. Combat operations are ongoing, the situation is not easy, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting is still going on.