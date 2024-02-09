Russians fired 342 shells in Kherson region, hit critical infrastructure, causing casualties - RMA

Russian troops carried out 82 strikes in Kherson region over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure facilities, two people were killed and one wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 82 attacks, firing 342 shells from artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson. Two people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a medical facility and critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson district.

