Russians fired 342 shells in Kherson region, hit critical infrastructure, causing casualties - RMA

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 96980 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124682 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127250 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168911 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272557 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177467 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166951 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148681 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Russians fired 342 shells in Kherson region, hit critical infrastructure, causing casualties - RMA

Russians fired 342 shells in Kherson region, hit critical infrastructure, causing casualties - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26653 views

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 82 strikes, including on critical infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson region, killing two people and wounding one.

Russian troops carried out 82 strikes in Kherson region over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure facilities, two people were killed and one wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 82 attacks, firing 342 shells from artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson. Two people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a medical facility and critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson district.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

