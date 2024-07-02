russians dropped a bomb on Selydove: one person was killed and two others wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 61158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 68904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218678 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134961 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363596 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180536 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148986 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197611 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 61158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 55942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 68904 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 71211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90648 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3536 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7350 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13202 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34528 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36353 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

russians dropped a bomb on Selydove: one person was killed and two others wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17615 views

A Russian air strike on Selydove killed 1 person and injured at least 2 others, damaging 24 houses and 2 cars.

russians dropped a bomb on Selydove: one person was killed and two others wounded

On Tuesday, July 2, the Russian military attacked Selydove with an air strike. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and at least two were wounded. This was stated by Vadym Filashkin, Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

Details 

At least 1 person was killed and 2 wounded in the shelling of Selidove. The city came under fire today in the middle of the day - Russians again hit civilians with an airstrike

- summarized the head of the RMA. 

According to him, it is known that a 63-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling . The wounded are receiving all the necessary medical care.

Also, according to preliminary information, 24 houses and 2 cars were damaged.

Filashkin once again emphasized that the region is dangerous due to active hostile shelling and called on local residents to evacuate the frontline area.

Recall

DTEK's repair team came under fire again while performing routine maintenance near the contact line in Donetsk Oblast. The shelling severely damaged the work vehicle, which is the third such incident in the last two weeks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
DTEK
Donetsk
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40