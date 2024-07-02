russians dropped a bomb on Selydove: one person was killed and two others wounded

On Tuesday, July 2, the Russian military attacked Selydove with an air strike. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and at least two were wounded. This was stated by Vadym Filashkin, Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

Details

At least 1 person was killed and 2 wounded in the shelling of Selidove. The city came under fire today in the middle of the day - Russians again hit civilians with an airstrike - summarized the head of the RMA.

According to him, it is known that a 63-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling . The wounded are receiving all the necessary medical care.

Also, according to preliminary information, 24 houses and 2 cars were damaged.

Filashkin once again emphasized that the region is dangerous due to active hostile shelling and called on local residents to evacuate the frontline area.

Recall

DTEK's repair team came under fire again while performing routine maintenance near the contact line in Donetsk Oblast. The shelling severely damaged the work vehicle, which is the third such incident in the last two weeks.