Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Russians dropped 4 more cabins in Kharkiv region: four people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27443 views

On Tuesday, June 25, Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the olkhovsk community of the Kharkiv region, injuring at least four people, including two women aged 87 and 40 and two men aged 67 and 56.

Russians dropped 4 more cabins in Kharkiv region: four people were injured

On Tuesday, June 25, the Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the Olkhovskaya community of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details 

At about 16: 50, the invaders hit at least four Kabami on the village of Bobrovka, Olkhovskaya community, Kharkiv region. country houses were damaged, two civilian women were injured: 87 years old and 40 years old. Emergency medics provided assistance on the spot

- summed up the chairman of the RMA. 

In addition, Two injured men aged 67 and 56 were hospitalized for further treatment.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, at about 10: 00, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the Kievsky District of Kharkiv. According to the prosecutor's office, there were at least three enemy strikes.

