Russians dropped 4 more cabins in Kharkiv region: four people were injured

On Tuesday, June 25, the Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the Olkhovskaya community of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

At about 16: 50, the invaders hit at least four Kabami on the village of Bobrovka, Olkhovskaya community, Kharkiv region. country houses were damaged, two civilian women were injured: 87 years old and 40 years old. Emergency medics provided assistance on the spot - summed up the chairman of the RMA.

In addition, Two injured men aged 67 and 56 were hospitalized for further treatment.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, at about 10: 00, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the Kievsky District of Kharkiv. According to the prosecutor's office, there were at least three enemy strikes.