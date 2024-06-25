Russians dropped 4 more cabins in Kharkiv region: four people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, June 25, the Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the Olkhovskaya community of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
At about 16: 50, the invaders hit at least four Kabami on the village of Bobrovka, Olkhovskaya community, Kharkiv region. country houses were damaged, two civilian women were injured: 87 years old and 40 years old. Emergency medics provided assistance on the spot
In addition, Two injured men aged 67 and 56 were hospitalized for further treatment.
Recall
On Tuesday, June 25, at about 10: 00, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the Kievsky District of Kharkiv. According to the prosecutor's office, there were at least three enemy strikes.