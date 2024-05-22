russians attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: they used drones, artillery and missiles
Kyiv • UNN
russian forces attacked the Dnipro region nearly two dozen times, using kamikaze drones, artillery shelling, and ballistic missiles, damaging homes, vehicles, a gas pipeline, and other infrastructure, but no casualties were reported.
Today, occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times. Most of the attacks were carried out with the help of kamikaze drones, but there were also artillery attacks and a missile attack using ballistic weapons. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy terrorized Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. (...) The enemy hit Dniprovsky district with ballistic missiles.
According to him, the attacks damaged an excavator, a minibus, a truck and a car. A two-story residential building, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were also damaged . A shop, an administrative building and an agricultural company were damaged.
There is also destruction in Novomoskovsk district. Six houses and a car were damaged there
According to him, there is no information on casualties or injuries as a result of the Russian attacks.
