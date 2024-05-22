russians attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: they used drones, artillery and missiles

Today, occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times. Most of the attacks were carried out with the help of kamikaze drones, but there were also artillery attacks and a missile attack using ballistic weapons. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy terrorized Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. (...) The enemy hit Dniprovsky district with ballistic missiles. - The RMA chairman said.

According to him, the attacks damaged an excavator, a minibus, a truck and a car. A two-story residential building, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were also damaged . A shop, an administrative building and an agricultural company were damaged.

There is also destruction in Novomoskovsk district. Six houses and a car were damaged there - Lysak summarized.

According to him, there is no information on casualties or injuries as a result of the Russian attacks.

