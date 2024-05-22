In Dnipropetrovsk region there is a arrival, the Russian Federation attacked the infrastructure of the region-RMA

There is a arrival in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russians attacked the region's infrastructure. There was a fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

"A reconnaissance drone was shot down in the Kamenskoye district. Thank you to The Defenders of heaven! Unfortunately, we also have arrivals in the region. The enemy attacked the infrastructure of the region. There was a fire," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the details are being clarified.

Addition

As a result of the strikes of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 10 victims have already been injured, four of whom were hospitalized.