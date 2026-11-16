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Russians attacked the center of Sloviansk with half-ton aerial bombs: what remains of the buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

As a result of the strike, the entrances of two high-rise buildings were destroyed, and rescuers freed a man. Previous drone attacks claimed the life of a person.

Russians attacked the center of Sloviansk with half-ton aerial bombs: what remains of the buildings

On the evening of November 15, Russian forces dropped two FAB-500 aerial bombs on the center of Sloviansk, destroying the entrances of apartment buildings. This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the CMA, Russian occupiers attacked the central part of the city at around 10:30 p.m. the previous day. As a result of an aerial bomb striking one of the 14-story buildings, part of the entrance from the 10th to the 14th floor inclusive was destroyed. In the second residential building, one of the entrances was completely destroyed.

The head of the CMA even showed some of the destruction in video footage. He filmed the 14-story building, whose window frames had been completely blown out by the blast. The building's shared balconies, which residents could previously access, were also damaged.

The ground around the apartment building is gray from a thick layer of concrete dust. Branches from trees mangled by the blast can also be seen lying around.

In addition, according to Liakh, Sloviansk was also attacked by Russian drones during the previous day. One person was killed and another injured in the strikes. The injured 65-year-old man was hospitalized. Damage to private homes and cars was also recorded in the city.

The State Emergency Service also provided information about the strikes on the apartment buildings. Rescuers said they saved a resident of one of the destroyed apartment buildings. The man lived in an apartment on the ninth floor and was unable to get out on his own. The resident was freed from under the rubble.

In addition, while searching for victims, rescuers dismantled 1.5 tons of building structures that had turned into dangerous debris after the FAB strike

We would like to remind you

A little earlier, the Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like now.

Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like now26.08.26, 11:23 • 4445 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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