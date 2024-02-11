Russians attacked Nikopol region seven times in one day with kamikaze drones

During the day, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. During the day, the enemy attacked them seven times with kamikaze drones. They also fired from heavy artillery, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that three private houses and an outbuilding were damaged, and no one was injured or killed. In other areas of the region it was calm.

Recall

On February 10, at night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The occupiers fired several shots from heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured.