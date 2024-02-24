russians attacked Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery: houses damaged

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation shelled about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire, including: Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Topoly, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others - Sinegubov summarized.

In particular, around 23:00 pm , the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, was shelled by the enemy. The shelling damaged a private household and outbuildings.

Aviation bombs dropped by the occupiers near private buildings in Kharkiv region have been neutralized by sappers

In addition, earlier, at 17:50, the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, was shelled with a guided aerial bomb.

Also, yesterday morning at 10:00 a.m. there was an enemy shelling of the village of Sinkivka, Kupyansk district. Sinkivka village in Kupyansk district.

Addendum

It is noted that during days, the enemy twice tried to attack in the area of Sinkivka. Without success for him.

During the day, combined bomb disposal teams demined 9.4 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 254 explosive devices - summarized the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Recall

On the evening of February 22 , a private agricultural enterprise was damaged by enemy drones in Kharkiv region, and livestock was killed.