russians attacked Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery: houses damaged

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40936 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333580 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273579 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204021 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253392 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159500 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86080 views

02:15 PM • 86080 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 159673 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333529 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232301 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232301 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273551 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28023 views

01:48 PM • 28023 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40387 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40387 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34826 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34826 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97735 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97735 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104412 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104412 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians attacked Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery: houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29152 views

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery. Private households and outbuildings were damaged.

russians attacked Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery: houses damaged

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation shelled about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire, including: Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Topoly, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others

- Sinegubov summarized. 

In particular, around 23:00 pm , the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, was shelled by the enemy. The shelling damaged a private household and outbuildings. 

Aviation bombs dropped by the occupiers near private buildings in Kharkiv region have been neutralized by sappers22.02.24, 17:15 • 25161 view

In addition, earlier, at 17:50, the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, was shelled with a guided aerial bomb.

Also, yesterday morning at 10:00 a.m. there was an enemy shelling of the village of Sinkivka, Kupyansk district. Sinkivka village in Kupyansk district. 

Addendum

It is noted that during days, the enemy twice tried to attack in the area of Sinkivka. Without success for him.

During the day, combined bomb disposal teams demined 9.4 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 254 explosive devices

- summarized the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Recall

On the evening of February 22 , a private agricultural enterprise was damaged by enemy drones in Kharkiv region, and livestock was killed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Chuhuiv
Berestovo
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
