russians attacked Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft: one person was killed and two others wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20551 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49896 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227477 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223793 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249897 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155723 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371781 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22262 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 69785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 227477 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183354 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13664 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22369 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22786 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44976 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52593 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians attacked Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft: one person was killed and two others wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40958 views

On March 6, one person was killed and two others injured in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling: A 62-year-old woman was fatally wounded by a shell that hit her yard, and two women aged 48 and 56 were injured by a bomb explosion in another settlement.

russians attacked Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft: one person was killed and two others wounded

On March 6, one person died and two others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on March 6, 2024, the occupiers shelled the village of Netailove of the Ocheretynska ATC with artillery.

A 62-year-old woman who was in her own yard at the time of the attack was fatally wounded when a shell hit one of the streets

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

In addition, the russian army shelled the village of Kleban Byk in the Illinivska STG using KAB-500.

Two women of 48 and 56 years old were injured by the explosion of the bomb. Both victims were at home at the time of the strike. The victims were taken to a medical facility where they were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds and concussion.

Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven06.03.24, 15:19 • 71814 views

In addition, apartment buildings, private households, power grids and a car were damaged.

Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document russian war crimes against civilians in the region. Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations were initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

Recall

On the night of March 6, the russian army fired four rockets at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack , one person was injured. In particular, 11 high-rise buildings were damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14