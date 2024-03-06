russians attacked Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft: one person was killed and two others wounded

On March 6, one person died and two others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on March 6, 2024, the occupiers shelled the village of Netailove of the Ocheretynska ATC with artillery.

A 62-year-old woman who was in her own yard at the time of the attack was fatally wounded when a shell hit one of the streets - law enforcement officers summarized.

In addition, the russian army shelled the village of Kleban Byk in the Illinivska STG using KAB-500.

Two women of 48 and 56 years old were injured by the explosion of the bomb. Both victims were at home at the time of the strike. The victims were taken to a medical facility where they were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds and concussion.

In addition, apartment buildings, private households, power grids and a car were damaged.

Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document russian war crimes against civilians in the region. Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations were initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

On the night of March 6, the russian army fired four rockets at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack , one person was injured. In particular, 11 high-rise buildings were damaged.