Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven

One person was killed and seven others were injured, including three minor boys, as a result of the enemy shelling of the village of Borova, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to him, a 70-year-old local resident was killed. The circumstances are under investigation.

In addition, a 73-year-old civilian sustained injuries from the debris. A 44-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries .

A 24-year-old woman was also diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Three young men aged 12 to 16 had mild to moderate injuries. An 18-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical aid is being provided to all the injured, said Sinegubov.

