Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21469 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73736 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51918 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232101 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224509 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155929 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24181 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 73737 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 232102 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 186622 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204787 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14325 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22977 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23341 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47354 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54907 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71814 views

The Russian shelling of Borova village in Kharkiv region killed one person and wounded seven others, including three underage boys.

Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven

One person was killed and seven others were injured, including three minor boys, as a result of the enemy shelling of the village of Borova, Kharkiv region.  This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN. 

As a result of the hostile shelling of Borova village, 1 person was killed and 7 wounded, including three underage boys

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, a 70-year-old local resident was killed. The circumstances are under investigation. 

In addition, a 73-year-old civilian sustained injuries from the debris. A 44-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries . 

A 24-year-old woman  was also diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Three young men aged 12 to 16 had mild to moderate injuries. An 18-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical aid is being provided to all the injured, said Sinegubov. 

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian army shelled Borova, Kharkiv region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14