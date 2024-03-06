Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian shelling of Borova village in Kharkiv region killed one person and wounded seven others, including three underage boys.
One person was killed and seven others were injured, including three minor boys, as a result of the enemy shelling of the village of Borova, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
As a result of the hostile shelling of Borova village, 1 person was killed and 7 wounded, including three underage boys
According to him, a 70-year-old local resident was killed. The circumstances are under investigation.
In addition, a 73-year-old civilian sustained injuries from the debris. A 44-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries .
A 24-year-old woman was also diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Three young men aged 12 to 16 had mild to moderate injuries. An 18-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical aid is being provided to all the injured, said Sinegubov.
Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian army shelled Borova, Kharkiv region.