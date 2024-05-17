Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones and artillery: there are destructions

During the day, on May 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 9 strikes with kamikaze drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region. They also shelled the region 5 times with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrovska communities suffered from enemy terror again. He also said that there is destruction in the region as a result of enemy attacks, including a fire caused by shelling.

Four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. A school, a shop and an agricultural company were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Dry grass caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire - said the head of the RMA.

There is no preliminary information on casualties as a result of the shelling.

Recall

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said that Russia is intensifying artillery shelling of the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia region, having carried out 1,827 attacks since the beginning of the week.