Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: one man was killed and another wounded
During the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region several times. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
Three times in one day the enemy attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones. They also fired from artillery. Unfortunately, there is a dead and wounded. The man who was wounded was provided with medical assistance. He is being treated on an outpatient basis
According to him, one private house was destroyed, 9 were damaged. A five-story building was also damaged. There are also 6 outbuildings and a power line.
The attack also damaged a dormitory and an infrastructure facility.
Recall
As a result of artillery shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska oblast, on the morning of April 14, one man aged 45 was killed and another was wounded.