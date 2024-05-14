Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: one man was killed and another wounded

During the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region several times. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Three times in one day the enemy attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones. They also fired from artillery. Unfortunately, there is a dead and wounded. The man who was wounded was provided with medical assistance. He is being treated on an outpatient basis - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, one private house was destroyed, 9 were damaged. A five-story building was also damaged. There are also 6 outbuildings and a power line.

The attack also damaged a dormitory and an infrastructure facility.

Recall

As a result of artillery shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska oblast, on the morning of April 14, one man aged 45 was killed and another was wounded.