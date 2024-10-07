Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 10 times in 24 hours: houses damaged

During the day, on October 7, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 10 times. the Russians used kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

Nikopol region was again under enemy attack. The occupiers mostly targeted with kamikaze drones. They also fired from artillery. In total, the area experienced 10 attacks during the day - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the attacks damaged 3 private houses. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region