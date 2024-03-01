Russians attacked Chernihiv region's border with FPV drone, dropping explosives from UAV

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with an FPV drone yesterday, dropping explosives from a drone, Sumy region was attacked with artillery, mortars and KABs, a total of 17 attacks on the border of the two regions in a day, the operational command "North" reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 17 attacks (88 explosions) were registered over the day, using various types of weapons - operational command "North" reported on Telegram.

Details

In Chernihiv region, mortar shelling was reported in Semenivska community, Karpovychi - 1 parish, allegedly an FPV drone, Mykolaivka - allegedly a UAV dump of explosive ordnance, and in Snova community - mortar shelling and in Hirske - 1 parish, allegedly a UAV dump of explosive ordnance.

In Sumy region, dumping of unexploded ordnance, shelling with cannon artillery, mortars, and MLRS were recorded in Shostka district.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population.

At night and in the morning, Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars, dropped KABs