In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29148 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 106463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68405 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 270312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190307 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251393 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157382 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372103 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

At night and in the morning, Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars, dropped KABs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118925 views

Russian troops fired artillery and dropped bombs on several settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, causing 16 explosions.

At night and in the morning, Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars, dropped KABs

Russian troops shelled several communities in Sumy region with artillery and dropped unexploded ordnance at night and in the morning, causing 16 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 16 explosions recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As noted, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Druzhbivska and Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

-       Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (5 explosions).

-       Krasnopilska community: shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions).

-       Hlukhiv community: a plane dropped KAB bombs (2 explosions).

-       Druzhbivka community: a plane dropped KAB bombs (3 explosions).

-       Seredina-Budska community: Russians attacked with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

War
Bilopillia
Sums
