At night and in the morning, Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars, dropped KABs

Russian troops shelled several communities in Sumy region with artillery and dropped unexploded ordnance at night and in the morning, causing 16 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 16 explosions recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As noted, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Druzhbivska and Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

- Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (5 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions).

- Hlukhiv community: a plane dropped KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Druzhbivka community: a plane dropped KAB bombs (3 explosions).

- Seredina-Budska community: Russians attacked with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

