Sumy region: Russian army fired 27 times at the border, one person injured

The Russian army shelled the Vorozhbiansk community in Sumy region with artillery. As a result, a civilian was injured. The occupiers hit the warehouses of a manufacturing company. They caught fire. The prosecutor's office has already launched an investigation into the shelling, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on February 29, 2024, at about 14:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Vorozhba, Sumy district. - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

As a result of this shelling, a 42-year-old man was hospitalized with an injury. It is noted that the attack in the region damaged the warehouse of one of the local enterprises and the outbuildings of local residents.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Optional

In total, according to the Sumy Military District , Russians fired 27 times at the border of the region during the day. Residents of ten communities came under enemy fire. A total of 157 explosions were heard in the region on Thursday.

The enemy fired mortars at Khotyn, Velykopysarivska and Bilopilska communities.

In addition to mortars, the Russians also fired cannon artillery at the residents of Krasnopillia and Seredyno-Buda.

And the invaders attacked Druzhbivka community with MLRS.

Residents of the Yunakivska community also suffered. The occupiers dropped two explosive ordnance from a UAV and struck there with MLRS, artillery, Lancet UAVs and mortars.

Residents of Znob-Novhorod and Shalyhyne ATCs also suffered from Russian attacks with cannon artillery.