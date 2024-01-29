Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kherson region at night - RMA

An agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region came under enemy fire at night, damaging agricultural equipment, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night, the Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in Muzykivska community. Enemy fire destroyed a hangar. Agricultural equipment was also damaged: a combine harvester, a sprayer, four trucks and one car," the OVA reported on Telegram.

As noted, there were no civilian casualties as a result of these strikes.

Russians fired 390 shells in Kherson region, two wounded - RMA