Russians attacked a shopping center in Sumy with a drone: one person was killed, and there are wounded

The enemy attacked Sumy on the evening of Tuesday, October 6. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a person was killed as a result of the attack on the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional center.

A Russian drone attacked people near a shopping center. One person was killed. Two more were injured. Information about the casualties is being clarified. Once again, civilian infrastructure and places where people are present have come under attack - Hryhorov stated.

He urged residents of Sumy and the region to be as vigilant as possible, especially in the evening and at night, when it is more difficult to spot an enemy drone in time, and to обязательно move to safe places whenever there is a threat.

Recall

The day before, Russian occupiers destroyed the Kumus pharmaceutical plant in Sumy. An employee of the company was killed in the attack.

The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs on Sumy; there are casualties