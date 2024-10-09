Russians attacked a 68-year-old man with a drone in Kherson region

In the village of Lviv in Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident, he was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At noon, Russian occupants attacked a man in the village of Lviv with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 68-year-old local resident received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm, leg and abdomen," the statement reads.

As indicated, he is being provided with the necessary medical care.

It is also reported that the residents of the Kherson region, who suffered as a result of the strikes of the Russian army, applied for medical assistance.

Around 1:00 p.m., two citizens were injured in Kherson due to an attack by a Russian UAV.

A 40-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and leg bone fractures, a 46-year-old man also suffered an explosive injury, and shrapnel injuries to his torso, arms and legs. They were hospitalized.

Two residents of Komyshan also turned to doctors: a 62-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. Due to yesterday's enemy shelling, they received explosive injuries and contusions.

Specialists of the "ambulance" brigade, who arrived on call, provided assistance to the injured.

