Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101558 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138595 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russians attacked a 68-year-old man with a drone in Kherson region

Russians attacked a 68-year-old man with a drone in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10430 views

In the village of Lviv, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident. The 68-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds, and is receiving medical care.

In the village of Lviv in Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident, he was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At noon, Russian occupants attacked a man in the village of Lviv with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 68-year-old local resident received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm, leg and abdomen," the statement reads.

As indicated, he is being provided with the necessary medical care.

It is also reported that the residents of the Kherson region, who suffered as a result of the strikes of the Russian army, applied for medical assistance.

Around 1:00 p.m., two citizens were injured in Kherson due to an attack by a Russian UAV.

A 40-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and leg bone fractures, a 46-year-old man also suffered an explosive injury, and shrapnel injuries to his torso, arms and legs. They were hospitalized.

Two residents of Komyshan also turned to doctors: a 62-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. Due to yesterday's enemy shelling, they received explosive injuries and contusions.

Specialists of the "ambulance" brigade, who arrived on call, provided assistance to the injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
lvivLviv

